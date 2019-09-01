Police: Kansas girl in critical condition after shot multiple times

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and

Just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2500 Block of SW Hillcrest Road in Topeka for a reported shooting, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

Officers located an 18-year-old girl suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim identified as Reyna A. Soto was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Authorities reported late Saturday she was still in critical condition but expected to survive.

Police have a 17 year old suspect in custody. He was the only suspect identified in this investigation, according to Simmons.

Police transported him to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on requested charges of attempted first degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Police did not release the suspect’s name.