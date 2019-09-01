McPherson’s historic Community Building set to reopen

McPHERSON – The City of McPherson’s historic downtown Community Building is scheduled to reopen soon.

The public is invited to an open house and ribbon cutting from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17. Tours and refreshments will be provided.

Located at 122 E. Marlin, the facility was listed last year on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1928, the Community Building has been an important gathering place for community events. Historically, the auditorium served as a venue for theater performances, talent shows and movies. The gymnasium was home court to the McPherson Globe Refiners basketball team, which formed the core group for the first Olympic gold medal championship in 1936. Community dinners, carnivals, fairs, and fundraisers occurred along the way.

In 2008, voters chose to support the building’s renovation with a half-cent sales tax.

Preparation included numerous studies, committees and discussions. The final project was designed by architect GLMV from Wichita, and design/build contractor Hutton Construction of McPherson.

Renovations began in late 2017, with the removal of the metal siding on the north side, which returned the front façade to its original design. The gymnasium was also restored to its original 1930s style with an exposed ceiling, wooden floors and three-sided balcony. The new gym floor showcases the Globe Oil and Refining Company and the current CHS Refinery. CHS contributed $116,800 to support revitalization efforts. The court will be accessible for full-court basketball and volleyball. Cross-courts will also be available for numerous sports.

The auditorium was converted from a theater to a convention space with meeting rooms on the second-floor balcony. A level floor was placed over the seating area, which can be removed if future generations determine the need to reverse the space back to a theater. The stage area was converted into an industrial kitchen for community meals and special events.

The upstairs meeting rooms will be named to honor both the building history and the City of McPherson. Rooms will hold 10 to 20 people in a conference-style setting with a television screen and video conferencing capability. Renovations also include new rooftop heating and air conditioning systems, wireless internet, a large projector and projection wall, a built-in sound system, and an elevator.

Nick McQueen was hired as event manger for the Community Building. Those interested in renting space or taking tours can contact him at nickm@mcpcity.com or 620-798-7788.