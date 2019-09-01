Kanopolis waterfowl blind permit drawing Sept. 14

USACE

MARQUETTE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Kanopolis Lake announce the annual waterfowl blind permit drawing. The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Kanopolis Lake Information Center located at 105 Riverside Drive, Marquette, KS, 67464.

The random drawing will determine the order of site selection and permit application for 25 waterfowl blind locations. Issuance of the waterfowl blind permit allows drawn applicants to construct a blind in assigned, designated areas until Feb. 16, 2020. All blinds must be removed by Feb. 26, 2020.

Permit applications must be at least 12 years of age and only two members per household are allowed in the permit draw. Before hunting waterfowl, those 16 and older must have a federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp and all hunters who are required to obtain a hunting license must also have a Kansas State Waterfowl Stamp and a Kansas Harvest Information Program Stamp.

For additional questions, contact the Kanopolis Lake Project Office at (785) 546-2294.