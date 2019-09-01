Inmate at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility dies

PAWNEE COUNTY—An offender at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) died Sunday,

According to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections, Micheal Fancher, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital in Larned just after 2p.m..The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Per protocol when an offender dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections

(KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Fancher was serving sentences from Lyon County for a 2018 Possession with Intent to Distribute

Methamphetamine, (1-3.5 grams) a Severity Level 3-D nonperson felony. He was also convicted of Sale/Distribution/Cultivation of Opiates, Opium, Narcotic Drugs or Designated

Stimulants in 2011 and Possession of Opiates, Opium, Narcotic Drugs or Designated Stimulants in 2017.