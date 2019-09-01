Chiefs trim roster to NFL-mandated 53

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas was suspended for the season opener for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy Saturday, part of a busy cut day that included a pair of trades and the movement of several players to injured lists.

The Chiefs sent backup running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans for Martinas Rankin, a former third-round pick who will provide depth along the offensive line. They also traded defensive back Mark Fields to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Hyde was signed to a one-year deal and given every opportunity to make the team, but he failed to hold onto the No. 2 job. Rookie running back Darwin Thompson passed Hyde early in camp, and veteran Darrell Williams locked up the No. 3 spot with a strong preseason.

“We were really trying to identify a young tackle,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “A young kid who has a lot of upside who we can develop and we have under contractual control.”

The decision to keep Thomas — despite his one-game suspension — may have saved cornerback-turned-wide receiver Tremon Smith’s job for at least a week. The speedy Smith fulfills many of the same jobs as Thomas on special teams, including the crucial punt-coverage role.

“We always talk about when we come down to the final days here how critical special teams are,” Veach said. “Tremon did a great job for us last year in the special teams game.”

Defensive back Morris Claiborne joined Thomas on the reserve-suspended list while he misses the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Claiborne was signed midway through training camp and played considerably in the last couple of preseason games.

Veach acknowledged Saturday he will “certainly” be looking for help at cornerback among the other players that were cut. But Veach also said he’s comfortable using his trio of safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill and Jordan Lucas — at cornerback if necessary.

Veach also said he made some calls about a trade for a cornerback but nothing materialized.

Defensive end Breeland Speaks and wide receiver Gehrig Dieter were placed on injured reserve as the Chiefs continued to trim their roster to the 53-man limit ahead of their opener in Jacksonville.

After a dismal rookie season, Speaks had begun to flourish in the Chiefs’ new 4-3 defensive set before hurting his knee. Veach said that Speaks’ ACL was intact but there were complications with an MCL surgery, ultimately ending the pass rusher’s season.

“He’s such a young guy that there’s no way you want to kind of put a designated tag on him and rush him back out there,” Veach said of the second-year pro. “The best way to make sure this thing will fully heal is to take care of this right now.”

Dieter missed nearly all of training camp with a back injury.

The Chiefs continued to trim their roster to the 53-man limit ahead of their opener at Jacksonville on Sept. 8 by placing linebacker Darius Harris on the non-football injury list and waiving wide receiver Felton Davis and cornerback Michael Hunter with an injury designation.

Among the big names that were cut were offensive lineman Khalil McKenzie, a former draft pick who was trying to transition from defensive line to offensive line; cornerback D’Montre Wade, who impressed early in training camp but faded down the stretch; cornerback Herb Miller, who ran with the starting defense at some points during camp; and tight end Nick Keizer, who was competing for a backup job.

The Chiefs signed veteran quarterback Matt Moore after losing backup Chad Henne to a broken ankle in their penultimate preseason game. He was kept ahead of Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton, a pair of developmental prospects who played the majority of the fourth preseason game.

“There were some guys we certainly tried to target and trade for and that didn’t happen,” Veach said. “The roster is set for now, but I still think there could be two or three moves that we make.”

WAIVED/RELEASED

Player/Pos. /Ht./Wt./College/Hometown

Jeff Allen G 6-4 306 Illinois Chicago, Ill.

Dino Boyd T 6-4 300 Cincinnati Newark, N.J.

Jamal Custis WR 6-5 213 Syracuse Philadelphia, Pa.

Rashard Davis WR 5-9 175 James Madison Charlottesville, Va.

Raymond Davison LB 6-1 230 California Los Angeles, Calif.

Hunter Dimick DE 6-3 268 Utah Syracuse, Utah

Jody Fortson WR 6-6 230 Valdosta State Buffalo, N.Y.

Jack Fox P 6-2 224 Rice St. Louis, Mo.

Manasseh Garner TE 6-2 240 Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa.

Zack Golditch G 6-5 295 Colorado State Aurora, Colo.

Justin Hamilton DT 6-2 315 Louisiana-Lafayette Natchez, Miss.

D’Juan Hines LB 6-1 235 Houston Spring, Texas

Harold Jones-Quartey S 5-11 210 Findlay Columbus, Ohio

Nick Keizer TE 6-4 251 Grand Valley State Kalamazoo, Mich.

Chase Litton QB 6-5 230 Marshall Tampa, Fla.

Marcus Marshall RB 5-10 200 James Madison Raleigh, N.C.

Rob McCray DE 6-2 280 Indiana Rockdale, Ga.

Kahlil McKenzie G 6-3 320 Tennessee Walnut Creek, Calif.

Herb Miller CB 6-2 190 Florida Atlantic Miramar, Fla.

Dakari Monroe CB 5-11 191 San Jose State San Jose, Calif.

Pace Murphy T 6-6 308 Northwestern State Houston, Texas

Jimmy Murray C 6-5 305 Holy Cross Evanston, Ill.

Chidi Okeke T 6-6 315 Tennessee State Anambra, Nigeria

Kyle Shurmur QB 6-4 225 Vanderbilt Philadelphia, Pa.

Andrew Soroh S 6-2 210 Florida Atlantic Miami, Fla.

Cody Thompson WR 6-2 205 Toledo Huron, Ohio

Jalen Tolliver WR 6-3 210 Arkansas-Monticello Rayville, La.

D’Montre Wade CB 5-11 206 Murray State Columbia, Tenn.

Cavon Walker DT 6-2 278 Maryland Washington, D.C.

WAIVED/INJURED

Felton Davis WR 6-3 211 Michigan State Richmond, Va.

Michael Hunter CB 6-0 192 Oklahoma State Monroe, La.

PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE

Gehrig Dieter WR 6-3 207 Alabama South Bend, Ind.

Breeland Speaks DE 6-3 285 Mississippi Jackson, Miss.

PLACED ON NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST

Darius Harris LB 6-2 238 Middle Tenn. State Horn Lake, Miss.

RESERVE-SUSPENDED

Morris Claiborne CB 5-11 192 LSU Shreveport, La.

De’Anthony Thomas WR 5-8 176 Oregon Los Angeles, Calif.

TRADED TO VIKINGS FOR UNDISCLOSED DRAFT PICK

Mark Fields CB 5-10 192 Clemson Charlotte, N.C.

TRADED TO HOUSTON IN EXCHANGE FOR T MARTINAS RANKIN

Carlos Hyde RB 6-0 229 Ohio State Cincinnati, Ohio

ACQUIRED VIA TRADE WITH TEXANS FOR RB CARLOS HYDE

Martinas Rankin T 6-5 311 Mississippi State Mendenhall, Miss.

—Chiefs—