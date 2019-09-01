Barton County Commission agenda for Sept. 3

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Agenda Meeting

September 3, 2019

9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the Monday, August 26, 2019, Regular Meeting, are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of August 19, 2019, and ending September 3, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. PROCLAMATION 2019-13: Kans for Kids 25th Anniversary:

-Since 1994, the Reif family of Hoisington has collected aluminum cans as a way to raise money to assist families dealing with childhood cancer. Expanding into Barton, Pawnee, Russell and Rice Counties, the Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation has helped 35 families over the last twenty five years. The Commission is now asked to consider a Proclamation honoring the Foundation and naming Saturday, September 14, 2019, as “Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Day”. Christy Huslig will present details.

B. COUNTY ENGINEER: Bridge Replacement – Off-System Bridge No. 202, East Barton County Road at the Wet Walnut Creek:

-Kirkham, Michael and Associates, Inc., has submitted a proposal for the design work to replace Off-System Bridge No. 202. The bridge is located on East Barton County Road as it crosses the Wet Walnut Creek approximately 2.9 miles east of US-281. If approved, Kirkham, Michael will design a reinforced concrete bridge to replace the existing bridge that was built in 1924. It is anticipated that the design work will be finished in approximately one year, at which time an advertisement for construction bids will be published. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

C. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Dedicated Wireless Connection to the Landfill – Final Cost:

-In February, 2019, the Commission authorized the Information Technology Department to connect the Solid Waste Department to the Courthouse via a wireless connection. At that time, it was estimated that the project would cost no more than $11,500.00. An accounting of the project brings the total project cost to $15,361.77. It is noted that the wireless connection eliminates the

need to replace the server as well as some reoccurring costs and improves data backup solutions in general. Dereck Hollingshead, Network Administrator, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers

10:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is scheduled for September 5, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.