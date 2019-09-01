81-year-old driver dies after Ellis Co. crash

ELLIS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10a.m. Sunday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Mary D. Stanley, 81, Hurst, TX., was west bound on Interstate 70 near the U.S. 183 Bypass. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the guardrail.

Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported a passenger John R. Stanley, 81, Hurst, TX., to the hospital in Hays and later to Via Christi in Wichita. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.