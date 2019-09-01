1-year-old Kansas boy dies after struck by a minivan

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — One person died in in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Saturday in Caldwell County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Caitlyn Galloway, 32, Overland Park, was eastbound in a driveway on private property on Southwest Ore Road eight miles east of Lathrop.

The vehicle struck 1-year-old Elijah J. Galloway of Overland Park. Caldwell County EMS transported the boy to Liberty Hospital where he died.

Authorities released no additional details late Saturday