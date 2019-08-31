Weekend Weather

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.



Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 10 mph.



Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.



Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.



Monday Night Clear, with a low around 72.



Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89.



Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.



Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76.



Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.



Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.



Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.



Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.