Weekend Weather

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Weekend Weather

by

After some showers and thunderstorms this morning mainly west of I-135, a fairly nice holiday weekend is in store across the region, with forecast high temperatures ranging from the 70s to the 90s, warmest on Monday.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 86.