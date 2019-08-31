Tip leads police to Kansas felon, marijuana grow operation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a a tip from the public.

On Thursday, the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Unit investigated information received on illegal drug activity at a residence in the 600 block of NE Twiss Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Shayna Anderson.

Drug Task Force Officers from the Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department executed a search warrant and discovered a marijuana grow operation, methamphetamine, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

They arrested 59-year-old Timothy J. Kaberline and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges that include Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, Unlawful Cultivation of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Stimulant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Shawnee County Drug Task Force continues to investigate this narcotics distribution operation. Kaberline has four previous convictions for driving under the influence, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.