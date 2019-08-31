Teen arrested after taking guns, clothes, alcohol from Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have three suspects in custody.

Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday police responded to a burglary in progress call at a home in the 5200 Block of South Mount Carmel in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

When officers arrived, an 18-year-old resident told police when he arrived home, he heard individuals inside the residence. The teen exited the house, called police and then saw a suspect later identified as Alejandro Avalos, 18, Wichita, and two 14-year-olds run from the back of the residence with items from the home, according to Davidson.

Additional officers arriving located the suspects and arrested them without incident. Police also recovered two stolen handguns, electronics, clothing and alcohol, according to Davidson.

Avalos and the two 14-year-old are being held on requested charges of aggravated residential burglary and theft, according to Davidson.