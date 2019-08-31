Sue Pfeifer wins a new car from the Eagle Radio giveaway

By COLE REIF, Photos by PHIL GROSSARDT

Great Bend Post

Saturday morning at Manweiler Chevrolet brought another opportunity for someone to win a new vehicle. The Eagle Radio “Black Trax Giveaway” presented by Manweiler Chevrolet, OPI Office Products Incorporated, and Farmer’s Bank & Trust concluded with Sue Pfeifer winning a new ride.

“I’ve signed up for other giveaways before, but I never win,” Pfeifer said.

The contest started May 31 by getting finalists drawn at various businesses and events until the August 31 giveaway presentation at Manweiler Chevrolet in Hoisington. Along with Pfeifer, the final three included Jessica Milsap and Bill Woodral.

In typical Eagle Radio giveaway fashion, the 100 finalists were eliminated until Pfeifer’s bingo ball #68 was the only one remaining.

“My car has been in the shop, so I needed a car!” exclaimed Pfeifer following a large amount of screaming and jumping up and down.

Pfeifer registered to become a finalist at 10th Street Liquor Stop.