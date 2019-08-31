Great Bend Post

Sue Pfeifer wins a new car from the Eagle Radio giveaway

Sue Pfeifer won a Chevy Trax at the Eagle Radio “Black Trax Giveaway” presented by Manweiler Chevrolet, Farmer’s Bank & Trust, and OPI Office Products Incorporated Saturday, Aug. 31.

By COLE REIF, Photos by PHIL GROSSARDT
Saturday morning at Manweiler Chevrolet brought another opportunity for someone to win a new vehicle. The Eagle Radio “Black Trax Giveaway” presented by Manweiler Chevrolet, OPI Office Products Incorporated, and Farmer’s Bank & Trust concluded with Sue Pfeifer winning a new ride.

“I’ve signed up for other giveaways before, but I never win,” Pfeifer said.

The contest started May 31 by getting finalists drawn at various businesses and events until the August 31 giveaway presentation at Manweiler Chevrolet in Hoisington. Along with Pfeifer, the final three included Jessica Milsap and Bill Woodral.

In typical Eagle Radio giveaway fashion, the 100 finalists were eliminated until Pfeifer’s bingo ball #68 was the only one remaining.

“My car has been in the shop, so I needed a car!” exclaimed Pfeifer following a large amount of screaming and jumping up and down.

Pfeifer registered to become a finalist at 10th Street Liquor Stop.

The “Black Trax Giveaway” winner Sue Pfeifer pictured with Eagle Radio Market Manager Randy Goering, Manweiler Chevrolet owner Gene Manweiler, and Central Kansas Market President for Farmer’s Bank & Trust Robert Rugan.

 