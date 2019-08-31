GREAT BEND – Ruth May Butler Dyson, 82, passed away August 26, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born on September 12, 1936, at Lakin to Lewis and Mary (Forge) Moore. She married C.W. Butler on June 21, 1953, at Lakin, and later divorced in 1973. She then married Loren Dyson in 1989, at Wichita. He died in August, 1997.

A Great Bend resident since 2015, Ruth previously lived in Lakin, Topeka and Wichita. She was a long time dedicated telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. She enjoyed square dancing and traveling the world.

Survivors include two sons, Curtis Butler and wife Norma of Great Bend and Keith Butler and wife Brenda of Parsons; two brothers, Charlie Moore of Arroya Grande, Calif., and Frank Moore of Kennewick, Wash.; five grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Butler and wife Maggie, Marisa Butler and husband Lucas Hannah, Dr. Caitlin Butler, Christina Butler Raz and husband Aran Raz and Angelina Butler; two great grandchildren, Christian Butler-Francis and Bentley Hannah; and one step great grandchild, Gabby. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren Dyson; three brothers, Robert Moore, George Moore and Dick Moore; and a sister, Fern Weachter.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin, with Reverend Bill Johnson. Interment will follow at Lakin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The American Lung Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, or Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 91, Lakin, KS 67860.

