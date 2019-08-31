Police: Student arrested after alleged threat at Kan. high school

HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 440 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have made an arrest.

Just after 2:30p.m. Friday, police learned of a potential threat at Halstead High School, according to a media release from Police Chief Josh Orem.

Authorities identified a suspect and took a juvenile into custody on suspicion of criminal threat. The situation appears to be an isolated incident, according to Orem and there is no additional threat to the school.

The police department commended USD 440 staff for their quick action in notifying law enforcement about the situation.

Police did not release additional details.