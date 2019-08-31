Police make arrest in Kansas food truck robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 7:30p.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received

reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred at at the Ibannos Grill Food Truck at the intersection of SE 6th Ave. and SE Carnahan Ave. in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers were able to identify one of the suspects as 29-year-old Javier A. Martinez. They located him and made an arrest. Martinez is being held on requested charges that include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

Officers are working to locate the second outstanding suspect.