GREAT BEND – Michael L. (Green) Richards, 60, passed away August 29, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born February 9, 1959 at Great Bend, to Michael and Reada (Richards) Green.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Michael worked as a welder at Primus Sterilizer and worked also at Mitchell’s Bakery. He loved airplanes and model trains. He was a long time slow pitch softball umpire for the Great Bend Rec. He was an artist, especially skilled in creating his own crochet designs for afghans and an outstanding athlete in football, track, baseball and basketball. Michael was passionate about following and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors include, his wife, Sandy of the home; two sons, Troy and Corey; three daughters, Stacie, Lindsay and Larissa; three brothers, John Green and wife Mandy and Henry Green and wife Cheryl, both of Lawrence and David Green of Hutchinson; sister, Bridget Johnson and husband Robert of Richardson, TX; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 nephews and 2 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reada Green and Michael Green; grandmother, Lottie Johnson and Ernest and Hazel Jones.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Reverend Leroy Keith presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Michael Richards Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

