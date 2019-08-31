K-State leads the nation in current football players with degrees

MANHATTAN, Kan. – When Kansas State takes the field on Saturday for the 2019 football season opener, no other team in America will have more graduates dressed out than the Wildcats as the National Football Foundation announced its list of all current football student-athletes who have earned their diplomas.

A total of 21 Wildcats have already graduated from Kansas State, a figure that ties SMU for the most of any football program in the country. The next closest Big 12 institution on the list was Baylor, which has 14 graduates.

“Our football team is comprised of some outstanding young men, and these 21 graduates certainly are an integral part of our leadership group,” said head coach Chris Klieman. “With so many student-athletes across the nation electing to transfer or seeking other opportunities, this accomplishment speaks volumes to their commitment to our program and success, and that is something we are very proud of.”

The NFF compiled the list with the help of athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives and sports information directors from all divisions who identified the players on their 2019 fall rosters who have already earned their undergraduate degrees. A total of 245 schools responded, creating the list of 1,439 student-athletes who are slated to play this year while pursuing additional diplomas.

The numbers include 963 players from 126 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), 353 players from 82 schools in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), 110 players from 31 schools in Division II, one player from one school in Division III and 12 players from five schools in the NAIA.

Publishing a list of the graduates playing college football represents the latest addition to the NFF’s list of initiatives designed to promote the scholar-athlete ideal, dating back to 1959 and the launch of the highly prestigious NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards, proudly supported by Fidelity Investments. The NFF has distributed more than $33 million in scholarships, including $11.5 million to 854 individuals via the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards and another $22 million through its nationwide Chapter Network.

“What a phenomenal accomplishment for not only our student-athletes and football program but also our academic support staff and faculty on campus who are dedicated to seeing all of our student-athletes earn their degrees,” added Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “I would like to especially acknowledge Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Services Bill Banks, who works directly with our football program and provides countless support for their academic needs and also Coach Snyder and his staff for annually recruiting and developing young men of tremendous character and work ethic.”

