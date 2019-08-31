Former Hays woman who bought out Payless store for flood victims again paying it forward

Courtesy of KWCH

About four months after being recognized on “Ellen” for paying out a local Payless Shoe Source store and sending shoes to help flood victims in Nebraska, Addy Tritt, FHSU grad and former Hays resident, is paying it forward again.

Tritt is now using a donation from Ellen to buy $20,000 worth of merchandise from another store going out of business, Charming Charlie. Tritt plans to donate the merchandise to women impacted by domestic violence.

“My plan is to create a “closet” for women in domestic violence shelters to come pick out a new outfit and accessories,” Tritt said. “I couldn’t have done it without Ellen.”