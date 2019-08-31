Cut by Bills, McCoy signing with Chiefs

Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is reuniting with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCoy is getting a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed from the Chiefs.

McCoy, who starred with Reid when they were with the Philadelphia Eagles, was cut by the Bills on Saturday.

McCoy appeared destined to wind up with an AFC West team as a source said the Los Angeles Chargers were the other team pursuing McCoy following his release.