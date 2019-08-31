Great Bend Post

Cougar volleyball splits weekend action to conclude Arizona week

The Barton Community College volleyball team split its four matches this weekend in the 3rd Annual Dalton Overstreet Invitational held in Prescott, Arizona.

Wrapping up its six-match five-day stay in Arizona with a 3-3 record, the Cougars’ season tally moves to 7-3 overall. Barton will have nearly a week of rest and recovery before its next matches as the Cougars travel to Concordia, Kansas, on Friday for a pair of court duals in the Cloud County Community College Triangular.

Barton’s two victories bookended the action of the weekend, beginning Friday’s play with a 3-1 come-from-behind win over New Mexico Junior College (21-25, 25-20, 25-22, and 25-19) before concluding the Invite on Saturday with a four set conquer of DII No. 6 ranked South Mountain Community College (25-15, 25-17, 23-25, and 25-22).

The Cougars were on the short end of four-set matches in their pair of losses, ending Friday’s action with a hard fought match with Eastern Arizona College (28-26, 25-20, 24-26, and 25-20) before faltering to Utah State Eastern Saturday morning (25-23, 25-17, 23-25, and 25-12).