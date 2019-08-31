Barton County Election Officer covers voters’ concerns of envelopes and signatures for mail-in ballot

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Barton County Election Officer Donna Zimmerman says a typical mail-in ballot in Barton County has an 80-percent voter turnout. Barton County mailed out ballots August 20 for the Great Bend school district’s $44.87 million bond issue, and are awaiting the September 5 deadline. As of last Thursday, Aug. 29, Zimmerman noted there was a 51.9 percent turnout from nearly 10,500 ballots sent out to registered voters within the district.

The Barton County Clerk’s Office has received phone calls with voters concerned that the ballot does not fit into the return envelope. Zimmerman says it is fine to fold the ballot.

“There’s verbiage that has to be on every hand-counted paper ballot that say do not tear or deface,” said Zimmerman. “Folding it is not tearing or defacing it. I apologize if that caused any issues with the voters, that was never our intent.”

Zimmerman noted the county has used the same ballot envelopes for more than 20 years. Those envelopes were not big enough for the ballots this time, but the county wanted to save money by choosing not to purchase custom envelopes for this vote.

As for the signature required on the outside of the envelope, Zimmerman noted your vote is still anonymous and the signature is dictated by state statute.

“That signature is verified when the ballot comes back,” Zimmerman said. “We always want to make sure that person it was mailed to is the person that voted. We compare the signature on the envelope to the signature on their registration card.”

The Clerk’s Office has employees that attended training for verification of signatures to make sure the ballot received is from the person it was addressed to. After the envelopes are verified by the Counting Board, the names and signatures on the envelopes are discarded before the count begins.

“The reason the signature is on the outside is so the Counting Board can begin verifying signatures prior to counting on election day,” Zimmerman added. “None of the ballots can be counted or opened until after noon on Sept. 5.”

Zimmerman estimated the cost of a poll election of this size would have cost USD 428 just under $10,000. The mail-in ballot will cost roughly $18,000. The school district chose the mail-in election to engage more voters and make it accessible to all.

Hoisington’s USD 431 held a mail-in ballot in 2015 to largely build a new elementary school.