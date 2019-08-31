An Great Bend economic development plan to be revealed Sept. 3

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend’s contract with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce for handling economic development will be ending December 31, 2019 after a city-appointed committee recommended the economic development services should become an in-house service. What exactly the new plan will look like is unsure, but the Great Bend City Council is expected to reveal their commendation at their next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 3.

In an interview in June, Chamber Board of Directors Chair AJ Chrest felt confident a restructured Chamber of Commerce would survive.

“The city has said time and time again that they believe in the importance in the Chamber and see a need to help fund some of the functions they do as a community organization,” said Chrest.

Since the City moved forward with terminating the agreement with the Chamber in June, a mayoral committee has been meeting with representatives appointed by the Chamber of Commerce to discuss restructuring the program.

Earlier this summer, Chrest said the Chamber Executive Committee was told there was an unhappiness with the progress in economic development over the past 12 years.

The city’s economic development contract with the Chamber of Commerce was for $150,000.

Following the motion to approve the economic development recommendation there is an agenda item for executive session to discuss business retention and expansion data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorships.

The City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3 begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.