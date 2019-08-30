Sheriff: Kansas man lost $2800 in FBI phone scam

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man is out $2,800 after falling victim to a telephone scam.

The 46-year-old rural Saline County man received a call Thursday from someone claiming to be with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The caller said that a car found at the Mexican border with blood all over it had been rented using the man’s credit card and that the FBI would be freezing the man’s bank account.

The caller told the man that if he still wanted access to his money while the account was frozen, he should immediately put the money from the account onto Target gift cards and then give the caller the gift card numbers so that the FBI could keep his money safe, according to Soldan.

The man agreed to purchase $2,800 on three Target gift cards.

He told deputies that he checked the balances on the cards after he had given the numbers to the alleged FBI agent and the money was gone.