Power outages, 80 mph winds and hail from latest storm

Thursday’s summer storm rolled out of Nebraska and brought large hail to northwest Kansas along with damaging winds and flooding rains.

Power poles are down and many tree limbs and some trees are down as a result of the storm, according to the Norton County Sheriff’s Department.

The Graham County Sheriff’s department in Hill City reported straight line winds of near 80-miles per hour and over two inches of rain in some areas of the county.

Prairie Land had wide spread power outages in Norton, Decatur, Sheridan, Graham, and Rooks Counties.

Their crews were out overnight assessing damage and despite the difficult conditions are working to restore power.

There were tank battery fires on 390th and O Road and North of 24 and 170th, in Graham County, according to the sheriff’s Department.

The wind also did damage to trees and power lines in Barton County, according to the sheriff’s department.

There are no injuries reported.