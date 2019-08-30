Police: Kansas man accused of DUI, driving motorcycle 100 mph

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a wild ride observed by police.

Just after 9:30p.m. Thursday, police observed two motorcycles traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour in the 5400 Block of East Kellogg, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Due to the speed, police were unable to catch them. One rider later identified as Dylan Garcia, 21, Derby, was seen exiting and came to a stop at the intersection of Washington and Lewis, according to Davidson. Police caught him there and made an arrest.

Garcia was jailed on requested charges of speeding, evade and elude, reckless driving and driving under the influence, according to Davidson.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the city prosecutor’s office.