Police: Investigation finds drugs, guns at SW Kansas home

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a lengthy investigation by sheriff’s deputies in Stanton and Seward County.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Liberal Police Department Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block S. Lincoln in Liberal, according to Captain Robert Rogers.

Deputies seized over a pound of suspected methamphetamine during the search. They also located a small amount of marijuana, scales, illegally obtained prescription pills, assorted drug paraphernalia and two handguns.

They arrested both residents, a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Rogers did not release their names.

The man also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and interference with law enforcement. An affidavit has been forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking formal charges, according to Rogers.