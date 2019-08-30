Police identify Kansas man who died in motorcycle accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified the victim in Thursday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Sedgwick County.

Just after 11a.m., police responded to report of an injury accident at the intersection of Lincoln and Woodland in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 2007 Toyota Tundra pulling a trailer driven by a 45-year-old man was westbound on Lincoln and turned left into a private drive just east of Woodlawn.

An eastbound 2008 Suzuki GSX 1300 motorcycle driven by Dell Crosby, 25, Wichita, struck the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, according to Davidson.

The accident remains under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist the Crosby family.