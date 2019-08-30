Police ask for help to identify suspect who robbed Kan. bakery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have released security camera images in an attempt to identify a suspect.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the Panaderia Monterrey Bakery, 3154 SE 6th in Topeka in reference an aggravated robbery that had just occurred, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Upon arrival officers met with employees and witnesses that said that an unknown suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot from the business.

No one was physically injured in this crime, according to Beightel.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in this crime and released security camera images.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or any other information in this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police