Lightning strike blamed for Kansas house fire

RILEY COUNTY — Lightning is believed to be responsible for Friday morning fire at a home in Manhattan.

Just after 1 a.m. fire crews responded to the blaze at a home in the 2700 Block of Brookville Drive, according to a media release.

The residents heard loud thunder and and felt lightning strike house.

When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from the home. Fire investigators found the blaze in the attic and were able to contain it within ten minutes.

Three people were inside were able to escape without any injuries.

At the time of the fire, a large thunderstorm was moving through Manhattan causing numerous lightning strikes and street flooding. The fire caused a total of $61,000 in damage, according to the fire department.