KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing 88-year-old Kan. man

The Goddard Police Department reported that John Hughes was located by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and is now safe.

———-

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Goddard Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Goddard, Kan. man.

The whereabouts of John Hughes, 88, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Hughes has been missing since 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, when he left for a medical appointment in west Wichita but never arrived. John was driving a white 1999 Buick Century with the Kansas personalized tag of KSU5454.

Hughes is approximately 5-foot-7 inches tall, 140 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes. He has memory loss and suffers from coronary heart disease.

Authorities believe he is disoriented, as he was last seen Friday morning at a convenience store in Northwest Oklahoma, and reported he was trying to get to Dodge City, Kan.

If you see Hughes, or have information about his whereabouts, please contact 911.