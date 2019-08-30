Great Bend athletics scrimmages Friday night (including a broadcast!)

The Great Bend High School volleyball team will host a team scrimmage from 5 – 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the Great Bend High School Main Gym, located at 1027 Morton St.

Fans are asked to bring Gatorade in exchange for admission, and fans may enter through the NW and SW entries into the gym. Student admission is free.

Football Jamboree

The Inaugural Football Jamboree is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 pm at Great Bend High School Memorial Stadium. The evening will feature teams from Great Bend, Hoisington and Scott City under the lights.

Admission is $3 for adults. High School and Middle school students will be admitted free with their 2019 activity passes, or the cost is $3. Elementary students will be admitted free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket gates will open at 6 pm and fans may enter through the PAC and at the SE, NE and NW entrances to the stadium. The concession stand on the west side of the field will be open.

A live broadcast of the football jamboree will be going on from 6 – 8 p.m. on 100.7 Eagle Country to highlight the a new season.