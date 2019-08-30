Great Bend Post

Friday Weather

by

Thunderstorms are possible once again tonight into Saturday morning. Locally heavy rainfall and pockets of flash flooding will be the main threat, along with pea to dime size hail.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 68.

Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86.