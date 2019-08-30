Friday Weather

Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 68.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86.