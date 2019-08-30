Cop Shop (8/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/29)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:27 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 20 Road & SE 40 Avenue.

Theft

At 1:25 p.m. a theft was reported at 389 Grove Ter.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/29)

Burglary / In Progress

At 2:25 a.m. a possible prowler was reported at 2110 29th Street.

At 6:17 a.m. a criminal trespass and criminal damage to property NTA was signed and served on Michael Moore at 3117 28th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:14 a.m. a report of his window broken by a rock from someone weed eating was made at 2800 Main Street. It was an accident, no case.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:29 a.m. an officer arrested Tami Ravenstien at 1217 Williams.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:27 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Washington.

At 12:30 p.m. a report of a vehicle hitting a parked vehicle and leaving the scene was made at 2523 16th Street. Vehicle and driver were located and the driver was arrested for a DUI.

At 1:06 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & McKinley Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 1:16 p.m. an officer arrested Darren Brewer for a DUI at 17th Street & Odell Street.

Theft

At 1:25 p.m. a theft was reported at 389 Grove Ter.

Burglary / In Progress

At 2:23 p.m. a report of a female attempting to walk into her house at 3216 Lakin Avenue was made.

Theft

At 3:54 p.m. someone possible using his debit card was reported at 5210 10th Street 16.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:54 p.m. Payton Oxford reported damage to a bike tire at 1811 Main Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 9:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 819 Kansas Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 10:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2111 27th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:56 p.m. an accident was reported at 5408 24th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:08 p.m. a report of a door damaged and a Chevy truck bearing a 009JGK tag being stolen was made at 1008 Kansas Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 11:23 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 1111 Holland Street.