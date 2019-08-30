Collapsed manhole in Great Bend to cost north of $50K to replace

During the recent subsurface flooding event, a manhole located on 18th Street near Baker Street was damaged, causing a collapse of the manhole. The City of Great Bend states this will require a complete replacement of the structure.

The city received two bids to replace the manhole from Nowak Construction from Great Bend and APAC from Hutchinson. Nowak’s bid was just over $59,000 and APAC’s bid came in at approximately $55,500.

City Administration will recommend the approval of funding to allow APAC to perform the replacement. The Great Bend City Council will vote on the item at the Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting at City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m.