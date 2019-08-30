Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/29)

BOOKED: Jeremy Northcutt of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal damage to property, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tami Ravenstien on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, bond set at $1,992 cash only or 57 days in jail.

BOOKED: Lori Kempinski of Great Bend on Rush County warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Erick Daniel Martinez of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal use of a weapon, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Darren Brewer on GBPD case for DUI with a bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Paul Gordon on Barber County District Court warrant for FTA with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Josh Anderson on BTDC case order to report.

BOOKED: Brayden Powell-Rand on Barton County order to report case.

RELEASED: Jeremy Northcutt of Albert on BCDC warrant for criminal damage to property, posted $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Bradley Ehster on BCDC case after being dismissed by Barton District County Court. BCDC case after receiving $5,000 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Lori Kempinski on Rush County warrant for failure to appear, bonded on $500 bond.

RELEASED: Erick Martinez-Garcia on BTDC case for criminal use of a weapon, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Darren Brewer on GBPD case for DUI, posted $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Paul Gordon on Barber County District Court warrant for FTA after posting a $2,500 surety bond.