2 hospitalized after violent SUV crash in Rice County

RICE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Friday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Cindra Lyhane, 57, Geneseo, was south bound on 22nd Road just north of Avenue T.

The SUV left the roadway, entered the west ditch and struck a concrete culvert at a private drive causing it to rotate counter clockwise striking a guide wire.

The SUV came to rest facing northeast on the west side of the roadway in a field.

EMS transported Lyhane to the Rice County District Hospital. EMS transported a passenger Robert Stewart, 54, Geneseo, to the hospital in Hutchinson. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.