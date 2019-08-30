Update: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash near Kansas casino

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County.

A vehicle driven by James D. Mortimer was southbound on Hydraulic and ran the stop sign at 119th Road, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

A westbound vehicle driven by Vicki L. Kraft t-boned Mortimer’s vehicle which split into two pieces and traveled into a field.

Mortimer and a passenger in his vehicle Michael John Horn were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sumner County EMS transported a passenger in Mortimer’s vehicle Selena M. Dennis to Wesley Medical Center. Kraft was transported to St. Francis Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities released no additional details early Friday.

