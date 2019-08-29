Suspect wanted for burglary at Kan. Islamic Center captured

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at the Islamic Center of Lawrence and after releasing security camera images of the suspect have made an arrest.

On Tuesday night, police in Omaha arrested 32-year-old Amadou Oury Bah for the recent burglary of the Islamic Center, according to officer Patrick Compton.

Just before 4a.m. August 13, an unknown individual burglarized the Center on Naismith Drive and through the course of the investigation detectives were able to link Bah to the crime.

Bah remains in Omaha pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Thursday, according to Compton.