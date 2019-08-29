Police: Man arrested following standoff at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement are investigating a suspect after a Tuesday standoff at a home in Wichita.

Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance call at a home in 1100 block of North Amidon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Police determined there was not a threat and left the scene but returned just after 5p.m. Police described the second call as a mental health crisis involving a man later identified as Frank Manning , 52, Wichita, at the residence.

SWAT negotiators attempted to speak with the Manning who refused to leave the residence, according to Davidson. Police cleared the scene when they determined no one was in danger and the Manning’s behavior did not meet the threshold of a felony crime, according to Davidson.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a search warrant was served and police conducted a search at the Amidon address. Officers recovered several long guns including rifles and shotguns.

They located Manning at a home in the 900 block of south Pinecrest and arrested him without further incident.

He is being held on requested charges of criminal use of a weapon, harassment, and violation of a protection from abuse order stemming from the Tuesday incident, according to Davidson.