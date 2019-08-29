Police arrest 2 teens in Manhattan for alleged social media threat

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a social media threat and have made an arrest.

Just after 8a.m. Wednesday, the Riley County Police Department arrested two juveniles on felony criminal threat offenses stemming from posts on social media.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on 3 counts of aggravated criminal threat, criminal use of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle burglary. A 15-year-old girl was arrested on two counts of aggravated criminal threat and criminal use of a firearm.

According to the Riley County Police department arrest report Malachi Rendel Fielder, 15, Manhattan, was arrested for “Aggravated criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption, Aggravated criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption, Criminal use of weapons; Barrel of firearm < 12 in and person < 18 YOA, Aggravated criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption, Burglary; Vehicle with intent to steal a firearm; Theft from Motor Vehicle, Possession of marijuana and Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body”

They also arrested 15-year-old Ladaisha Renee Ransom on requested charges that include “Aggravated criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption and Criminal use of weapons; Barrel of firearm < 12 in and person < 18 YOA and Aggravated criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption”

“You regularly hear the phrase, ‘see something, say something’, “Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup said. “I think this case demonstrates the continued importantance of acting on that. Citizens can be confident RCPD will take every report of a possible threat seriously.”

Aggravated criminal threat is a severity level 5, person felony. The teens are confined in the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.

NOTE: Kansas state law allows law enforcement to release the names of juveniles age 14 and older involved in criminal cases

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen after an alleged threat.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, police filed a report for aggravated criminal threat in the 1900 block of Lincoln Drive in Manhattan, according to the RCPD activity report.

Officers listed a 15-year-old boy as the victim and a 15-year-old girl as the suspect when it was reported she threatened the victim on social media while displaying a weapon. Police have not reported an arrest.

On August 21, a citizen alerted the Riley County Police Department that a video had been posted to the social media messaging phone app Snapchat which depicted a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl holding what appeared to be a gun and making threatening statements, according to Captain Josh Kyle.

Preliminary investigation indicates the video was directed at a different 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

All the parties mentioned are students at Manhattan High School West Campus.