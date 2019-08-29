KDOT calls for Transportation Alternatives Program projects

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is announcing a call for projects for the 2021 Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program.

KDOT’s TA Program provides funding for a variety of alternative transportation projects. These include the construction of pedestrian and bicycle facilities and infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, projects that enhance safety and mobility for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders, projects that improve scenic or environmental assets in the state, Safe Routes to School projects and more.

“We know how important these projects are to quality of life.” said Julie Lorenz, Secretary of Transportation. “We are hearing from Kansans at recent local consult meetings around the state about how much these projects matter to them for improved safety and mobility.”

An estimated $7 million in federal funds are anticipated to be available to award for Federal Fiscal Year 2021. All selected projects will be required to meet a minimum 20 percent local match and cover all non-participating expenses (e.g. right-of-way, utilities, design, etc.).

Important Dates:

29 – TA Program materials, which includes the TA Program guide, the project application form and frequently asked questions with answers, are available for download at: http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burtransplan/TransAlt.asp

– TA Program materials, which includes the TA Program guide, the project application form and frequently asked questions with answers, are available for download at: http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burtransplan/TransAlt.asp TA Program Workshops – KDOT will host two workshops to inform applicants about program requirements and expectations. Space is limited – please RSVP by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, to Kramer@ks.gov or (785) 296-5186 and indicate which workshop you would like to attend. Topeka: 20 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eisenhower State Office Building, 4 th Floor Auditorium, 700 SW Harrison, Topeka, KS 66603. Salina: 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kansas Highway Patrol Academy, Classroom 58, 2025 East Iron, Salina, KS 67401.

– KDOT will host two workshops to inform applicants about program requirements and expectations. Space is limited – please RSVP by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, to Kramer@ks.gov or (785) 296-5186 and indicate which workshop you would like to attend.

1 – Applications are due and must be postmarked by this date. Please submit one paper copy and one digital copy in PDF format on a USB flash drive, mailed to:

KDOT headquarters/Attn: Jenny Kramer, 700 SW Harrison St. 2nd Floor,

Topeka, KS 66603.

December 2019 – January 2020 – KDOT staff will conduct site visits.

– KDOT staff will conduct site visits. Spring 2020 – Project selections and public announcement of awards.

For more information, please contact Jenny Kramer at Jenny.Kramer@ks.gov or call (785) 296-5186.