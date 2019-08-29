Jury: Kansas man guilty in sexual assault of woman he met online

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury found a Kansas man guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy Wednesday but found 28-year-old Nathan Allen Crum was not guilty of rape.

Crum was accused of sexually assaulting the woman — whom he met online while they watched a movie at his home.

Crum admitted they had sex, but claims it was consensual. The sodomy incident occurred in August of 2018.

The female victim reported the alleged crime immediately and was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

With the verdict, Reno County District Judge Tim Chambers set sentencing for Oct. 11. Crum has a prior felony conviction for attempted arson, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.