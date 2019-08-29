Get out your dancing shoes for the SHPTV Polka Party

Smoky Hills Public Television announces that they will be having a Polka Party fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the VFW Hall in Hays.

This event will be held from 1-5 PM and will feature the Wes Windholz Polka Band. There will be snacks, a cash bar, and raffle prizes.

“We can’t wait to bring you this fun event,” said Tricia Flax, Smoky Hills Public Television Events Coordinator. “The Wes Windholz Band is a local favorite and they do an amazing job. Don’t miss out on this great event where you can kick up your heels and have a good time!”

The ticket cost is $20 per person. For tickets, you can call 800-337-4788 or visit the website at www.shptv.org. Tickets are limited.