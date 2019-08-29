Excel Industries announces it will layoff workers

HESSTON, Kan. — Excel Industries, Inc. announced Thursday it was laying off 70 workers at the Hesston facility. According to a statement from the company, production and office positions are part of the reduction in workforce.

The company will continue operating both a first and second shift.

The decision is the result of a loss in business from a mass retail partner. While the impact on our company is significant, the company says their longstanding commitment to smaller, independent dealers remain the bulk of their business. The statement went on to say that the company will continue its strategy to grow the commercial market and are committed to an ongoing strategy that includes mass retail partners.

The company says it will provide access to employment and training services, assistance with health benefits, and transition payments to those affected.