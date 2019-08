This week’s County Edition program featured Barton County Election Officer Donna Zimmerman and Administrator Phil Hathcock. Zimmerman addresses frequently asked questions her office is receiving about the USD 428 school bond mail-in ballot.

Listen to the show here…

