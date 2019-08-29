Big 12 football opening schedule

Four-time defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is opening the season against a recently departed foe. New Houston coach Dana Holgorsen’s first game with the Cougars is the season opener Sunday at the Sooners. Holgorsen was at West Virginia the past eight seasons. Houston beat Oklahoma in the 2016 season opener. The Big 12’s first game is Oklahoma State at Oregon State on Friday night. There are eight games Saturday, including the league’s four new coaches all facing FCS teams at home.

Friday, Aug. 30

Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 11 a.m.

Indiana State at Kansas, 11 a.m.

James Madison at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Montana State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas State, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at TCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Houston at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.