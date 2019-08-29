Barton Volleyball digs out comeback win at Scottsdale

from bartonsports.com

Coming off their first loss of the season on Tuesday, the Barton Community College Volleyball team rallied late Thursday evening earning a thrilling fifth set victory at Scottsdale Community College.

The Cougars jumped out to the match lead taking the opening set 25-20, however Scottsdale looked to have the match under control taking the second and third sets 25-18 and 25-11.

Barton had other plans on the evening, responding back from their largest set loss of the season claiming the fourth set 25-23, to force a fifth and decisive set where the Cougars rolled to a 15-10 match victory.

The Cougars (5-1) will have a quick turnaround as they travel north out of the Phoenix metro to begin play in the 3rd Annual Dalton Overstreet Invitational taking place Friday and Saturday in Prescott, Arizona. Barton will get things started tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. (CT) against New Mexico Junior College before taking on Eastern Arizona College in the nightcap at 9:00 p.m. (CT). The Cougars will then wrap up the six-match five-day trip with a pair on Saturday with the first at 2:00 p.m. (CT) against Utah State-Eastern before returning to the court at 7:00 p.m. (CT) first-serve against South Mountain Community College.