Barton Foundation’s 41st Annual Big Benefit Auction raises $40K

Story by Joe Vinduska

Photos by Brandon Steinert

The proceeds from items sold, underwriters, program ads and ticket sales netted more than $40,000 at the 41st Annual Big Benefit Auction on Aug. 24, which was themed “Reflections – Through the Years.” Funds raised benefit students directly through scholarships and program enhancements at Barton Community College.

Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Coleen Cape said many people come together to make the event possible and successful.

“The Foundation offers its sincerest gratitude to the auction underwriters, including Advanced Therapy and Sports Medicine, ILS, Nex-Tech, UMB Wealth Management, and Spectrum CPA Partners LLC,” she said. “Their generosity and support were vital to the success of this event. Of course, we would be remiss without sending out a huge shout out to the guys at the Columbus Club and to Carr Auction and Real Estate for making the evening run so smoothly.”

The Big Benefit Auction is the most successful and longest-running fundraiser for the Barton Foundation. The money raised supports academic scholarships and enhancements to programs and facilities that will directly impact the learning experience of Barton students.

Kevin & Nancy Sundahl were recognized for their years of support to both the college and Foundation by being named as recipients of the Old Bill Honorarium. This year, Old Bill raised $12,000 to fund academic scholarships for the 2020-21 year in honor of Kevin and Nancy.

Cape said more than 160 businesses and individuals donated merchandise, cash or items to make this year’s event a huge success and required the work of a large team of volunteers.

“We had 30 volunteers who donated their to time to solicit and collect auction items,” she said. “Many of them also help with the auction decorating and set-up as well as the clean-up after the event. The auction absolutely could not happen without the assistance of donors, volunteers and attendees alike. The Foundation sends out a huge thank you to each and every one of you. As I reflect on this year’s activities, the 41st Annual Benefit Auction will certainly be one of the most outstanding highlights.”

For more information, contact the Barton Foundation office at (620) 792-1136.