Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/28)

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a BTDC case for aggravated robbery, no bond. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond.

BOOKED: Tia McNett of Great Bend on Great Bend Police Department case for aggravated robbery, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek of Dodge City on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond bond.

BOOKED: Derrick Ketch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $258 cash only. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $253 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with $1,306 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Maher on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $250 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond of $750 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond of $1,500 cash only.

BOOKED: Bryanne Biggs-Zamarripa on BTDC case for order to report.

BOOKED: Jason Ickler of Americus, KS on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC warrant with no bond.

BOOKED: Stormie Pitts on GBMC warrant for FTA with a bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated robbery. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Michael Brohaugh on BCDC case for probation violation after receiving a $10,000 OR bond per Judge Hipp.

RELEASED: Charles Rowe Jr. on BCDC case for time served through Kansas Department of Corrections. BCDC case to Community Corrections.

RELEASED: Jorge Aguiler-Gonzalez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation. Released to ICE.

RELEASED: Stormie Pitts on GBMC warrant for FTA after posting a $1,000 surety bond.