A week to go for Great Bend school bond mail-in ballot

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The September 5th deadline to return your mail-in ballots in Great Bend is steadily approaching, and USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says it has been an interesting summer with getting information to the community about the bond issue.

The combined bond of $44.87 million is asking for facility improvements to address safety, security, early childhood education, and renovations.

The mail-in ballot was sent to all registered voters within the Great Bend school district last week, and Thexton is excited to find out the results next week.

“We hear a lot of positive feedback on how we are pursuing this and getting information out,” said Thexton. “I’m sure there are people that do not agree with the direction we’re taking, but overall we feel very positive about the feedback we have received.”

Along with secure entrances and improved traffic flow for drop-offs and pick-ups, the district is focusing on establishing early childhood education at all the elementary school buildings. USD 428 would accomplish this by moving 6th graders to the middle school. Constructing storm shelters is another key focus, and Thexton added that the proposed storm shelters will be multiuse facilities.

“The storm shelters will be used at all times throughout the day,” Thexton said. “Some are labelled as a cafeteria or gym, but they will not be sitting unoccupied throughout day.”

With the previous bond from the late 1990s recently ending, USD 428 is focusing on a new wave of renovations.

The original master plan calls for three phases for the next 20-30 years. Phase 1, a 20-year bond, is the current proposal with what the district deems essential needs. Phase 2 is listed at $33 million and Phase 3 is for $11 million. There has been no timeline or intention to pursue Phase 2 or Phase 3 yet.

Learn more about the school bond issue at greatbendschools.net.